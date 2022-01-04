UrduPoint.com

68 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 09:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Health officials on Tuesday said that 68 new Coronavirus cases were reported in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as many as 35 cases were reported on Monday while 54 cases were reported on Sunday.

He said so far 108,823 cases were reported from the federal capital and 967 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 107,477 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

