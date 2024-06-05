68 Member Pakpattan School Delegation Visits Parliament House
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A delegation comprising 68 students and faculty members from the Premier Public High school, Pakpattan on Wednesday visited the Parliament House.
The delegation, during their visit, toured the Senate Museum and watched a documentary illustrating the history of the Upper House.
According to a press release, the delegation expressed a keen interest in the statues and historical photographs of notable politicians from the country, housed in the Senate Museum.
Subsequently, the delegation proceeded to the Senate Hall, where they received a briefing from Senate officials on the operational procedures of the Upper House, legislative matters, and the functions of the Senate.
Following this, they visited the National Assembly Hall.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum on election as Mexican president6 minutes ago
-
Khyber Police foil bid to smuggle heroin, nab a drug peddler6 minutes ago
-
IIUI places among 1001-1200 in QS World University Ranking 20257 minutes ago
-
Call to address challenges hindering sustainable cotton production7 minutes ago
-
40th MCMC officers briefed about functions, plans of ICT admin7 minutes ago
-
Ringleader of Dacoits’ gang held with stolen mobiles, cash7 minutes ago
-
World Environment Day observed at SMIU7 minutes ago
-
Alternate energy usage vital for reducing environmental pollution effects: Nasir Shah7 minutes ago
-
11 cattle markets being set up for sacrificial animals7 minutes ago
-
Six killed, 1301 injured in 1196 accidents in Punjab17 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers held17 minutes ago
-
Literary event 'Tarar's Fragile Times and Our Sorrows' held at Sialkot University17 minutes ago