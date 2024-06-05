68 member Pakpattan school delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A delegation comprising 68 students and faculty members from the Premier Public High school, Pakpattan on Wednesday visited the Parliament House.

The delegation, during their visit, toured the Senate Museum and watched a documentary illustrating the history of the Upper House.

According to a press release, the delegation expressed a keen interest in the statues and historical photographs of notable politicians from the country, housed in the Senate Museum.

Subsequently, the delegation proceeded to the Senate Hall, where they received a briefing from Senate officials on the operational procedures of the Upper House, legislative matters, and the functions of the Senate.

Following this, they visited the National Assembly Hall.