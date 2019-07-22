6.8 million 'sehat insaf' cards distributed in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) -:As many as 6.8 million sehat insaf cards were distributed in Punjab, said Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik here.

While addressing Sehat Insaf Card distribution ceremony in Makhdoom Rasheed on Monday, he said card holder along with his family will avail facility of treatment of Rs720,000,adding that 19000 cards would be distributed from Basic Health Unit Makhdoom Rasheed.

On the occasion,Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi,MPA Wasif Raan and others were also present.