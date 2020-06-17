UrduPoint.com
68 More Lives Claimed By COVID-19 In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:34 PM

68 more lives claimed by COVID-19 in Punjab

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 68 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases swelled to 58,239 after registration of 2,361 new infections in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 68 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases swelled to 58,239 after registration of 2,361 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of deaths reached 1,149 in the province on Wednesday.

The Health Department confirmed that 1,642 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 11 in Kasur, two in Nankana Sahib, 15 in Sheikhupura, 156 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Jehlum, four in Chakwal, 50 in Gujranwala, 17 in Sialkot, eight in Narowal, 31 in Gujrat, three in Hafizabad, six in Mandi Bahauddin, 63 in Multan, 18 in Khanewal, four in Vehari, eight in Muzaffargarh, 111 in Faisalabad, two in Chiniot, five in Toba Tek Singh, 11 in Jhang, 30 in Rahim Yar Khan, three in Attock, eight in Sargodha, 41 in Mianwali, five in Layyah, four in Bhakkar, 19 in Bahawalnagar, 33 in Bahawalpur, 14 in Lodharan, 20 in Dera Ghazi Khan,one in Rajanpur and eight new case of COVID-19 were reported in Okara district during the past 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 375,523 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 17,780 confirmed cases were found in the province.

