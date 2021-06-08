UrduPoint.com
68 More Positive Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :About 68 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25961 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 816358 people were screened for the virus till June 8 out of which 68 more were reported positive.

As many as 24551 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 291 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

