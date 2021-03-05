68 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Sixty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

According to a Health department spokesperson, 845 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the said period.

He said that so far 8,611 corona patients had recovered while 522 lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district since the pandemic outbreak.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 142 patients, including 70 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 25, including 7 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.