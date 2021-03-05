UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

68 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

68 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Sixty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Sixty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

According to a Health department spokesperson, 845 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the said period.

He said that so far 8,611 corona patients had recovered while 522 lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district since the pandemic outbreak.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 142 patients, including 70 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 25, including 7 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Excellent training, commitment enhance operational ..

13 seconds ago

WHO to Release Report on SARS-CoV-2 Origins in Wee ..

14 seconds ago

Thousands hit the streets in fresh Algeria protest ..

16 seconds ago

Trump facing another lawsuit over US Capitol attac ..

18 seconds ago

Japan take 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup tie ..

3 minutes ago

Govt fully respect, stand with national institutio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.