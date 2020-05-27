68 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :About 68 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, the tally has reached to 3,536 in the province till date.

He informed that at least 51,757 people have been screened for the deadly virus and 1,156 patients have been recovered while 41 deaths have been reported so far in Balochistan.