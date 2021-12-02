UrduPoint.com

68 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

68 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 68 confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab, of them 48 were from provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Wednesday said that 4 dengue cases were reported from Gujranwala, 3 each from Rawalpindi, Khanewal, 2 from Chiniot and 1 each from Gujrat, Okara, Sahiwal, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh and Sheikhupura.

He said that so far this year, 145 deaths caused by dengue fever were reported from all over Punjab.

Similarly, 25,227 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province while 17,954 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

A total of 683 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 506 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 177 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, 428,649 indoor locations and 90,914 outdoor locations were checked across thePunjab while larvae were destroyed from 355 locations.

In Lahore, 41,907 indoor places and 7,451 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 294 positive containers were destroyed.

