68 Persons Held For Violating Corona SOPs

Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Peshawar on Saturday arrested 68 persons from bazaars and bus stations across the district over violation of official standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Coronavirus.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration inspected bazaars in Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Dalazak Road, G.T. Road, University Road, Qissa Khwani, Khyber Bazaar and other bazaars inside the city and ensured adherence to Corona SOPs.

Similarly, the officers of the district administration along with officers of Transport Department also visited bus stations on G.T. Road, Charsadda Road and Kohat Road and checked the status of the implementation of Corona SOPs and collectively arrested 68 persons.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed general public and trading community for ensuring the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs to arrest spread of the disease. He further directed for the implementation of Corona SOPs across the district and stern action against the violators.

