68% Physical Work Of Under-construction Layyah-Taunsa Bridge Completed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:43 PM

About 68 per cent physical work of under-construction Layyah-Taunsa bridge over the Indus River linking two major cities of southern Punjab has been completed and the project is likely to be completed as per schedule in February next year

The project site is located in between Layyah, east bank of the Indus River and Taunsa, the west bank of the river in D G Khan district, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Tuesday.

He said that scope of the project includes two lane approach roads and training works. Work on the Rs2690 million project started in February 2018 and its completion date is February, 2020.

He said that Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC)�had given approval of the project in October 2017 and in the ongoing fiscal year Rs1000 million have been allocated for the project out of which Rs200 million have been released so far.

Due to the absence of a proper river-crossing between the two cities, the only two links available are D I Khan-Darya Bridge located 88 km upstream of the project site and Taunsa Barrage located about 52km downstream, said the NHA official. With no bridge linking Layyah and Taunsa, the residents of both the cities are facing immense difficulties as they have to travel 100km by road from Layyah to Taunsa or vice versa.

A direct route through the bridge would help reduce the distance between the two cities by up to 50km from 120km through Taunsa Barrage currently. He said the flow of traffic from east to west would be facilitated by providing a link between N-55 (North-South Corridor) and Pindi Bhattian- Multan Motorway.

The west bank of the Indus River, near Taunsa, would also be connected with the provincial road network on the east side of the Indus, he said.

/395

