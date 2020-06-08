UrduPoint.com
68 Pilferers Caught Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

68 pilferers caught last week

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), in a crackdown, caught 68 pilferers in the last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), in a crackdown, caught 68 pilferers in the last week.

A fine of Rs 6.1 million was imposed as detection bills on the pilferers and eight others were booked.

Fesco teams checked 25,420 connections across five circles of the region and 68 consumerswere involved in pilfering.

They were issued detection bills of 366,063 units costing over Rs 6.1 million.

