68 Policemen Transferred

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:10 PM

68 policemen transferred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) here on Tuesday transferred 68 policemen with immediate effect with the purpose to improve efficiency of the police force.

According to the notification, 11 Sub-Inspectors, 23 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 34 policemen of lower staff have been reshuffled from one police station to other and Rescue 15.

The police spokesman said that reason behind these transfers was to improve efficiency of the force and rotate policemen for better output.

