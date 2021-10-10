UrduPoint.com

68 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

68 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 68 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.   The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different areas in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 95,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed to power pilferers over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

