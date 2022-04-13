UrduPoint.com

68 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

68 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 68 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a single day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 68 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a single day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan circles and detected theft of 130,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs two million fine was imposed on power pilferers over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

