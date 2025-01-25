68 professional beggars detained

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) In an ongoing campaign against professional beggars, 68 individuals were detained in Peshawar and transferred to Dar-ul-Kafala.

According to a statement issued by the office of Commissioner Peshawar Division here on Saturday, the operation was being conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud, as part of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur's public agenda.

Among those detained were 32 children, 25 women, and 11 men. The Commissioner emphasized that the operation would continue even during weekends to make provincial capital free of beggars.

This initiative of the government aimed to address the issue of professional begging in the provincial capital and provide a safer and more organized environment for the city's residents.