Open Menu

68 Professional Beggars Detained

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM

68 professional beggars detained

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) In an ongoing campaign against professional beggars, 68 individuals were detained in Peshawar and transferred to Dar-ul-Kafala.

According to a statement issued by the office of Commissioner Peshawar Division here on Saturday, the operation was being conducted under the supervision of Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud, as part of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur's public agenda.

Among those detained were 32 children, 25 women, and 11 men. The Commissioner emphasized that the operation would continue even during weekends to make provincial capital free of beggars.

This initiative of the government aimed to address the issue of professional begging in the provincial capital and provide a safer and more organized environment for the city's residents.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

1 hour ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

2 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

2 hours ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

3 hours ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

3 hours ago
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

4 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

15 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan