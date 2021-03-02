UrduPoint.com
68 Recruits Of Police Training Center Mansehra Tested COVID-19 Positive

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

68 recruits of police training center Mansehra tested COVID-19 positive

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :After testing 68 recruits of Police Training Center (PTC) Mansehra and 6 students from two educational institutions Coronavirus positive both schools were sealed.

According to the health department sources, Coronavirus active cases were increased once again in district Mansehra where besides others yesterday 64 recruits of PTC and 6 students of two schools including Govt. Higher Secondary School (GHSS) No.

1 Mansehra and a private school at Ghari Habibullah were tested positive.

Recruits were house quarantined while Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Jawad Sardar Marwat ordered to seal both schools for seven days.

Active positive cases in the Mansehra district have reached 96. All six students were also house quarantined.

In the district, Masnerha's total number of Coronavirus positive cases reached 2576 where 96 were active positive while 2492 Coronavirus patients have been recovered.

