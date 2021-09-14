68 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 68 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected 927shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 68 shopkeepers involved in profiteeringand overcharging and imposed a total fine of Rs 81,000 on them.