68 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs.99,000 fine on 68 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said today that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates warned that those involved in profiteering would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.