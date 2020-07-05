UrduPoint.com
68 Shops Sealed, 145 Vehicles Impounded Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The city district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Sunday, sealed 68 shops, impounded 145 commercial and private vehicles and imposed Rs 45,900 fine over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed. He said that the district administration's inspection teams were present in the field to take action against violators. He said that a total of 1,595 shops and public transport vehicles were checked during the inspection and 267 violations of the SOPs were detected. Warnings were also issued to other violators.

