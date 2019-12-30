UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

680 Cases Related To PEMRA Pending In Courts: National Assembly Committee Told

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:38 PM

680 cases related to PEMRA pending in courts: National Assembly committee told

National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was told on Monday that 680 cases were pending in courts related to complaints filed with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against different individuals in media and television channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was told on Monday that 680 cases were pending in courts related to complaints filed with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against different individuals in media and television channels.

The cases were stuck up as the courts had granted stays to the petitioners.

During the meeting, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen categorically stated that the ministry and the PEMRA had not imposed any restriction on freedom of media.

The committee was informed that PEMRA had taken action against certain television channels for airing news content in violation of terms of their licences issued only for purposes of showing entertainment programmes.

The committee meeting was chaired by MNA Maiza Hameed in absence of chairman Mian Javed Latif who was called by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigation.

The committee was told that an amount of Rs 87 million given by the Sindh government for purchase of transmitter for Khairpur radio station in 2010 was instead used to pay salaries and pensions of Radio Pakistan employees in 2016 by the then Director General because of the financial crunch.

MNA Nafeesa Shah had raised the issue of transmitter for Radio Khairpur and expressed her displeasure over the diversion of funds.

The committee chair ordered an inquiry into the matter to fix the responsibility.

Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar said funds given by the Sindh government for installing the transmitter in Khairpur could not be used as the Federal finance ministry refused to treat it as a loan by the Sindh government.

"We are going for digitalisation of Radio Pakistan and a transmitter will be installed in Khairpur for the radio broadcasts," she added.

Managing Director Pakistan Television Aamer Manzoor said Pakistan and Turkey had an agreement for exchange of dramas, adding ptv was in the process of dubbing a very popular Turkish drama for the local audience.

He told that PTV was regularly telecasting programmes for children. He gave an in camera briefing to the members of the committee about the pending demands of PTV employees.

Discussion on four bills relating to media, Pakistan Television and Associated Press of Pakistan was deferred as the movers were not present in the meeting.

Some of the members complained that media was crossing lines by intruding into the personal lives of legislators.

MNA Kanwal Shauzab quoted a recent incident in which a television channel aired the whole morning show about the wedding of son of a parliamentarian.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Loan National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Exchange Turkey Marriage Khairpur 2016 Media TV Government Agreement Million PTV

Recent Stories

No compromise on accountability of corruption, say ..

14 minutes ago

OGRA recommends increase in POL prices from Januar ..

30 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms ER of Best Exports Ltd

3 minutes ago

Taliban Says No Ceasefire Agreed in Afghanistan Am ..

3 minutes ago

Commemorative stamps mark 110 years of postal serv ..

41 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Accepts Zarif's Invitation to Visi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.