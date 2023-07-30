680 mourners given first aid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Rescue-1122 staff provided first aid treatment to 680 mourners and shifted 39 to a hospital on Youm-e-Ashura.

According to the official report, over 300 rescuers, along with 15 ambulances, seven fire vehicles, and 38 motorbikes, performed duties during Ashura days.

The department had established camps along the routes of the processions. Rescue-1122's command and control room remained on highly alert and maintained coordination with other departments.