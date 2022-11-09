UrduPoint.com

68000 People Penalized For Violation Of Traffic Laws

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has penalized more than 68000 people for violation of traffic laws during the month of October, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It said that during last month the sergeants of traffic police carried out an awareness campaign about traffic laws in various sectors of the city, which was followed by crackdown on the violators.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat has expressed satisfaction over the operation of the traffic police and said that they will utilize their all-out capabilities for implementation of traffic laws.

He further directed the traffic authorities to ensure the enforcement of traffic laws in letter and spirit and showing zero tolerance for any negligence in this regard.

