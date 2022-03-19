UrduPoint.com

681 Policewomen Complete 13th Lady Recruits Course

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Commandant Police Training College Lahore DIG Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman Saturday said that 681 policewomen had successfully completed the 13th Lady Recruits Course at the Police Training College, Chung, here

He said the course was attended by policewomen from 11 districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Muzaffargarh, and most of them were graduates and master degree holders.

DIG Training Punjab Rao Abdul Karim, speaking at the passing-out ceremony, said that special attention was being paid to training and welfare of women personnel.

Commandant Police Training College said the policewomen had been provided advanced professional training for a period of 39 weeks.

They were provided practical training in arms handling, and all skills required for the field duty.

The DIG Training Punjab awarded shields and cash prizes to the best performing officers during the course.

Mumtaz Ghulam Rasool of Lodhran police won the first position in all-round performance, and the first position in Law. Ayesha Bibi of Multan Police won the first position in both fire and parade.

In the all-round performance, second position was won by Anila Bakhtawar of DG Khan Police and the third position by Rubab Mazhar of Lahore Police.

SP Admin and Security Tariq Aziz, Course Commander Rana Muhammad Bilal and other officers also witnessed the passing-out parade.

>