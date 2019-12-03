681 POs, 249 drug traffickers, 213 illicit weapon holders held in Nov

District police arrested 681 proclaimed offenders including 77 POs of category-A and 604 POs of category-B from various parts of the district during November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) -:District police arrested 681 proclaimed offenders including 77 POs of category-A and 604 POs of category-B from various parts of the district during November.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said today that on the special direction of the City Police Officer (CPO), the police constituted various squads conducted continuous raids and succeeded in arresting total 1207 outlaws from Faisalabad during last one Month.

The police arrested 249 drug traffickers and recovered 62.358 kilograms charas, 11.

550 kg heroin and 2905 liters liquor from their possession during the period.

Similarly, the police nabbed 213 illicit weapon holders and recovered 184 pistols, 17 guns, 10 rifles, 4 Kalashnikovs, 3 revolvers, 2 carbines and a number of bullets and cartridges from their possession during November.

The police also conducted raids at gambling dens in Faisalabad and caught 64 gamblers red handed,recovered bet money of Rs.43130/- and other items from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.