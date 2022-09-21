UrduPoint.com

682 Challan Tickets Issued To Vehicles For Creating Hurdles In Traffic Flow

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

682 challan tickets issued to vehicles for creating hurdles in traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued challan tickets to 682 vehicles for creating hindrance in smooth of traffic and lack of documentation here on Wednesday.

Following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad, the City Traffic Police of Rawalpindi has taken action against vehicles creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

During the operation, challan tickets were issued to 682 vehicles, while many were impounded in the police station due to incomplete documents.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said strict action would be taken against the violators, adding that the traffic rules would be ensured to protect human life and avoid fatal accidents.

He further said that the Rawalpindi Traffic Police was making all-out efforts to regulate the traffic on city roads.

The CTO said that measures were also being taken to establish an integrated traffic system in the city.

