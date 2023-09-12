684 urea bags seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood seized 684 bags of urea fertilizer while the accused fled.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Tuesday that an official team conducted a raid at a godown in old Grain Market Dijkot where fertilizer dealer Tauseef Asghar was storing urea bags.

The team seized 684 bags of urea fertilizer and took a trailer into custody whereas the dealer managed to escape.

However, a case was got registered against the accused while further action was under way,he added.