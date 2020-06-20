UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6840 Vacancies Announced For Youth In Balochistan's Budget 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

6840 vacancies announced for youth in Balochistan's budget 2020-21

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government have announced 6840 vacancies for the youth of the province in the 2020-2021 in the budget.

Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Buledi, while presenting the budget during the Assembly session on Saturday, said as many as 6840 jobs would be provided to the youth during next fiscal year.

He said the total volume of non-developmental budget for the next fiscal year was Rs 309 billion while the total volume of the development budget (PSDP) was Rs 118.256 billion including Rs 12.177 billion FPA included for ongoing development schemes.

The finance minister said Rs 60.975 billion has been fixed for 934 ongoing schemes while Rs 57.381 billion were allocated for 1634 new development schemes.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Budget Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

52 seconds ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

58 seconds ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

1 minute ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

16 minutes ago

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

47 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for imp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.