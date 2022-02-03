UrduPoint.com

6,846 Road Accidents Occur During Six Months In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Capt (Rted) Qasim Ijaz on Thursday said that incidents of 6,846 road accidents were registered in Rawalpindi during last six months

Chairing a District Emergency board meeting, he said that a database had been compiled to identify vulnerable points, intersections, roads and highways so that a strategy could be formulated for prevention of the road accidents.

Qasim Ijaz said that 173 emergencies were reported from Ammar Chowk to Koral Chowk on old airport during the period and the accident rate on the road was recorded more than all other city roads and highways.

He said that the heads of all the municipal bodies had also been directed to take steps for the elimination of stray dogs so that the citizens could be saved from dog attacks.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements to remove snow and fire brigade in Murree.

