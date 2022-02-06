UrduPoint.com

6,846 Road Accidents Recorded In Six Months On Rwp City Roads

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

6,846 road accidents recorded in six months on Rwp city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Capt (r) Qasim Ijaz has said that 6,846 road accidents occurred on city roads of Rawalpindi during last six months.

He informed that a database had been compiled to identify vulnerable points, intersections, roads and highways so that a strategy could be formulated for prevention of the road accidents.

Qasim Ijaz said that 173 emergencies were reported on old airport road from Ammar Chowk to Koral Chowk area during the period and the accident rate on the road was recorded more than all other city roads and highways.

He said that the heads of all the municipal bodies had also been directed to take steps for the elimination of stray dogs so that the citizens could be saved from dog attacks.

Related Topics

Accident Road Rawalpindi All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

4 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

13 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

13 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

13 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>