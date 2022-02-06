6,846 road accidents recorded in six months on Rwp city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Capt (r) Qasim Ijaz has said that 6,846 road accidents occurred on city roads of Rawalpindi during last six months.

He informed that a database had been compiled to identify vulnerable points, intersections, roads and highways so that a strategy could be formulated for prevention of the road accidents.

Qasim Ijaz said that 173 emergencies were reported on old airport road from Ammar Chowk to Koral Chowk area during the period and the accident rate on the road was recorded more than all other city roads and highways.

He said that the heads of all the municipal bodies had also been directed to take steps for the elimination of stray dogs so that the citizens could be saved from dog attacks.