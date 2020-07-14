UrduPoint.com
685 Profiteers Fined In Two Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine over Rs1. 2 million on 685 profiteers during the ongoing month.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the price control magistrates conducting raids across the district to ensure availability of commodities on government's announced rates for public facilitation.

The prices control magistrates have imposed fine over Rs 1.2 million on 685 profiteers from July 1 to 14.

On the other hand, three shopkeepers had been arrested and cases have been registered against them over profiteering.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed price control magistrates to speed up action against profiteers without any discrimination.

