68,525 Bikers Without Helmet Fined During The Year

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:57 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 68,525 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 68,525 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

A police spokesman said that ITP is endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

He said that 68,525 fine tickets were issued to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appreciated this performance and said that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained. He appealed the parents not to allow their underage children to drive bikes.

