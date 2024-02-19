Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Higher Education Portal (HEP), developed by PITB for the Higher Education Department, is a centralized platform enabling public colleges in Punjab to have daily reporting of essential data.

This centralized platform serves as a pivotal tool, empowering public colleges across Punjab to streamline their administrative processes through daily reporting of essential data. Currently, 825 public colleges across Punjab having 686,711 students are using HEP.

The Higher Education Portal encompasses comprehensive features, including the collation of basic student profiles, detailed program information, and in-depth college profiles and facilities. This unified and centralized system facilitates seamless data reporting, fostering enhanced efficiency and transparency in higher education administration throughout the province.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf stated, “HEP signifies a significant stride towards modernizing and digitizing the higher education landscape, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions based on real-time and accurate data.”

“The Higher Education Portal aligns with the broader vision of the Punjab government to uplift the standards of education, making it more accessible, transparent, and technologically advanced,” he maintained.

PITB's Higher Education Portal has emerged as a transformative tool, reinforcing the commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of education administration. The success of this initiative reflects the dedication to creating a robust and efficient educational eco-system in Punjab.

