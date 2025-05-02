Open Menu

687 POs Among 2,328 'criminals' Arrested In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM

687 POs among 2,328 'criminals' arrested in April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The police arrested 2,328 alleged criminals including 687 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during April 2025.

A police spokesman Tariq Jatt said here on Friday that a crackdown was launched against criminal elements to ensure arrest of dangerous fugitives, dacoit gangs, drug traffickers and those involved in illegal weapons possession and gambling activities.

Giving some details, he said that the police during April 2025 arrested 687 proclaimed offenders including 217 POs of Category A and 470 POs of Category B in addition to nabbing 538 court absconders.

He said that the police also dismantled 29 criminal gangs by arresting their 80 active members and recovered stolen property and weapons worth over Rs.14.037 million.

He said that 2 looted rickshaws, 8 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, jewelry and cash were recovered from these gangs in addition to confiscating 24 pistols (30-bore) and multiple rounds of ammunition.

He said that the police also registered 73 cases by arresting 255 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs.588,000/-, along with registers, playing-cards, betting slips and other materials.

He said that 398 FIRs were registered against 398 drug traffickers who were nabbed along with 91.010 kilograms (kg) hashish, 4.805 kg ice (crystal meth), 30.585 kg heroin, 26.6 kg of Bhukki (poppy dust) and 6,680 liters liquor.

Meanwhile, the police also nabbed 370 illicit weapon holders and recovered 309 pistols, 6 Kalashnikovs, 21 rifles, 9 shotguns, 16 repeaters, 3 carbines and a large number of bullets and cartridges from their possession, he added.

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

2 hours ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

2 hours ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

2 hours ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

21 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

21 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan