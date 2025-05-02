687 POs among 2,328 'criminals' arrested in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The police arrested 2,328 alleged criminals including 687 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during April 2025.

A police spokesman Tariq Jatt said here on Friday that a crackdown was launched against criminal elements to ensure arrest of dangerous fugitives, dacoit gangs, drug traffickers and those involved in illegal weapons possession and gambling activities.

Giving some details, he said that the police during April 2025 arrested 687 proclaimed offenders including 217 POs of Category A and 470 POs of Category B in addition to nabbing 538 court absconders.

He said that the police also dismantled 29 criminal gangs by arresting their 80 active members and recovered stolen property and weapons worth over Rs.14.037 million.

He said that 2 looted rickshaws, 8 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, jewelry and cash were recovered from these gangs in addition to confiscating 24 pistols (30-bore) and multiple rounds of ammunition.

He said that the police also registered 73 cases by arresting 255 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs.588,000/-, along with registers, playing-cards, betting slips and other materials.

He said that 398 FIRs were registered against 398 drug traffickers who were nabbed along with 91.010 kilograms (kg) hashish, 4.805 kg ice (crystal meth), 30.585 kg heroin, 26.6 kg of Bhukki (poppy dust) and 6,680 liters liquor.

Meanwhile, the police also nabbed 370 illicit weapon holders and recovered 309 pistols, 6 Kalashnikovs, 21 rifles, 9 shotguns, 16 repeaters, 3 carbines and a large number of bullets and cartridges from their possession, he added.