687 power pilferers nabbed during ongoing month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 687 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 687 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 956,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 15.9 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 105 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.