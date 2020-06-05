UrduPoint.com
6872 Tinted Glass Vehicles Fined During Ongoing Year

Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:32 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have fined 6872 motorists during current year in its special campaign against vehicles having tinted glasses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have fined 6872 motorists during current year in its special campaign against vehicles having tinted glasses.

Police spokesman said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed to take strict action against the tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture.

The SSP ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

The SSP was told 6872 tinted glass vehicles were fined during the ongoing year following which he ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator.

He also stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively.

The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on roads. He directed officials of police squads to accelerate action against tinted glass vehicles and said that he would himself review the performance on regular basis in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

