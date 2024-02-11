6880 IUB Students Awarded Scholarships
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is providing financial assistance to a large number of students to cater the higher-education needs of the region.
According to the report issued by the Directorate of Financial Assistants IUB, 6880 students of Bahawalnagar Campus were provided 13 different scholarships with a total value of about 434 million rupees.
These scholarships included Ehsaas Scholarship, Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program, PEF Undergraduate, Master, MS Program, HEC Need Based Scholarship, University Funds Scholarship, Financial Crisis Scholarship, Fee Waiver Scholarship, Mora Scholarship, Pakistan Bait Al Mal, British Council Scholarship, Dia Scholarship.
Campus Director Dr. Raffaat Ali thanked the Higher education Commission and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar for providing scholarships to a large number of deserving students and said that the provision of these scholarships will prove to be the cause of improvement in educational activities.
He also emphasized the need to provide more scholarships to the sub-campuses and said that the students of the campus are not less than any other in talent and ability and they should be encouraged by providing more scholarships.
