6,883,528 people vaccinated against Coronavirus in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 6,883,528 people, including 44,791 health, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,648; the total infected cases included 43,141 from Rawalpindi and 3,507 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town area.

In addition, the report informed that 31 were quarantined in home isolation while no patient was admitted to any health facility. Furthermore, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 991 samples were collected, out of which 989 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent.