UrduPoint.com

689 Outlaws Arrested In March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 11:40 AM

689 outlaws arrested in March

KASUR, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :District police arrested 689 outlaws including drug peddlers,robbers,illegal weapon holders,gamblers and recovered narcotics,weapons and cash from their possession during last month.

Police said here on Monday that in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 102 drug peddlers and recovered 43 kg charas,5-kg heroin, 1065 liters liquor from them, besides registering cases against them.

Police arrested 68 members of 21 dacoit gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 7.5 millions and illegal weapon from their possession. The accused confessed to have committed 152 robberies.

Likewise, police teams arrested 205 illegal weapon holders, seized 168 pistols,8 Kalashnikovs,8 rifles, 14 guns,5 carbine and 14 magazine from them.

Police teams conducted raid at five gambling den and caught 22 gamblers,besides recovering Rs 80,000 bet money from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Abu Dhabi, Uae

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Abu Dhabi, Uae

6 minutes ago
 NA ruling, dissolution of assemblies: SC to resume ..

NA ruling, dissolution of assemblies: SC to resume suo moto hearing today

9 minutes ago
 TECNO's AR Campaign with Man City #AnnounceYoursel ..

TECNO's AR Campaign with Man City #AnnounceYourself Shortlisted for Best Brand A ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th April 2022

2 hours ago
 No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.