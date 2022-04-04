689 outlaws arrested in March

KASUR, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :District police arrested 689 outlaws including drug peddlers,robbers,illegal weapon holders,gamblers and recovered narcotics,weapons and cash from their possession during last month.

Police said here on Monday that in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 102 drug peddlers and recovered 43 kg charas,5-kg heroin, 1065 liters liquor from them, besides registering cases against them.

Police arrested 68 members of 21 dacoit gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 7.5 millions and illegal weapon from their possession. The accused confessed to have committed 152 robberies.

Likewise, police teams arrested 205 illegal weapon holders, seized 168 pistols,8 Kalashnikovs,8 rifles, 14 guns,5 carbine and 14 magazine from them.

Police teams conducted raid at five gambling den and caught 22 gamblers,besides recovering Rs 80,000 bet money from their possession.