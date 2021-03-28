689 stray dogs killed under culling drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 689 dogs have been killed in tehsils Lodhran, Kehror Pakka and Dunyapur during the ongoing culling drive in current month of March.

Talking to APP, the municipal authority spokesman informed that the dogs were culled by the poison tablets hidden in the chicken meat.

He said the dogs dead bodies were lying in various areas of the city and municipal workers were collecting them for the proper disposal.

As per Commissioner Office date, he shared as many as 357 dogs were killed in Lodhran, 154 in Kehror Pakka and 178 in Dunyapur.

The spokesman said the drive was launched on the special directive of Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood.