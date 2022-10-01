68,900 more families provided with ration bags: Sharjeel

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the relief activities of the Sindh government are in full swing as 68,900 more flood hit families had been provided with ration bags in last 24 hours.

The minister said total 11,44801 families have been given ration tents bags till now.

He said in a press statement on Saturday that 8,228 tents, 26,741 tarpaulins, 8,500 mosquito nets, and 4000 solar lights had also been distributed among the victims in the last 24 hours.

' So far 3,79131 tents, 404684 tarpaulins, 27,60237 mosquito nets, 7,82388 liters of mineral water, 6,2837 jerry cans, 14005 bed sheets, 7000 first aid kits, 96,469 sleeping mats, 52,266 kitchen sets and other items have been provided to the affectees, ' he added.

He said 759 persons had lost their lives in flash floods and rains, while 8,422 people had been injured. He said 4,34238 livestock perished in the natural calamity.

He further said that 22,89194 families had been affected by the recent rains while 73,25575 people had been displaced.

The provincial minister said16,128 flood hit people were living in relief camps in Karachi division, 80122 in Hyderabad division, 50624 in Sukkur, 56164 in Shaheed Benazirabad division, 1,35945 in Larkana division, while in Mirpurkhas division, 20097 people had taken shelter in relief camps/tent cities.

He maintained that flood victims were returning to their homes and the district administrations were providing them with transport facility as well as ration bags to the victims leaving relief camps.

About the Indus river flows, he said the inflow at Guddu Barrage is 62,600 cusecs and the outflow recorded at 46,700 cusecs. The inflow at Sukkur Barrage is 45000 cusecs and outflow at 33,900 cusecs, while inflow at Kotri barrage is 144,700 cusecs and the discharge is recorded at 113,800 cusecs.