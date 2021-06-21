UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

68th Birth Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto Marked

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:40 PM

68th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto marked

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Monday marked the 68th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to pay homage and show reverence for her.

In this connection Qura'an Khawani was held in the Naudero and other places of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts. A 'Cake Cutting Ceremony' was also held at the Nusrat Bhutto library Larkana on the eve of her birth anniversary.

PPP President Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was presiding over the function while PPP President Larkana district MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Khair Muhammad Shaikh and others also addressed the occasion.

Nisar Khuhro said it was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who stood against all odds and fought with dictators for the restoration of democracy. Her services for democracy and country would always be remembered, he added.

A large number of PPP leaders and prominent workers attended the function.

Related Topics

Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Khursheed Ahmed Nusrat Bhutto Larkana Naudero Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Has Armeena Khan started driving Rikshaw?

41 minutes ago

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

52 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

1 hour ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

1 hour ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.