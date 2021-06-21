68th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto marked

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Monday marked the 68th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to pay homage and show reverence for her.

In this connection Qura'an Khawani was held in the Naudero and other places of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts. A 'Cake Cutting Ceremony' was also held at the Nusrat Bhutto library Larkana on the eve of her birth anniversary.

PPP President Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was presiding over the function while PPP President Larkana district MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Khair Muhammad Shaikh and others also addressed the occasion.

Nisar Khuhro said it was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who stood against all odds and fought with dictators for the restoration of democracy. Her services for democracy and country would always be remembered, he added.

A large number of PPP leaders and prominent workers attended the function.