68th birthday of BB celebrates in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The 68th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was celebrated here on Monday with enthusiasm.

A ceremony was organized at Sukkur House, wherein the party workers cut the birthday cake.

PPP leader Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman islam Shaikh, ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Tariq Chuhan, PPP General Secretary Dr Arshad Mughul, Abid Gul Shaikh and large number of workers were also present in the ceremony.

They paid glowing tribute to the services of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and said that PPP leaders sacrificed their lives for the stability of democracy in the country.

He said Benazir Bhutto was voice of the poor and oppressed class, adding that her services would never be forgotten.

The participants also prayed for the rest of her soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, PPP leaders and worker also expressed their feelings and paid tribute to their martyred leader Benzair Bhutto.