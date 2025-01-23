Open Menu

68th Flower Exhibition From Feb 20

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 11:51 PM

68th Flower Exhibition from Feb 20

A meeting was held on Thursday at Darbar Hall, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Khas Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan, to review the arrangements for the annual 68th Flower Exhibition from February 20

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A meeting was held on Thursday at Darbar Hall, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Khas Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan, to review the arrangements for the annual 68th Flower Exhibition from February 20.

The three-day exhibition at Benazir Bhutto Park (Gulistan-e-Baldia Park), promises to be a vibrant celebration of flowers, culture, and community. To ensure a memorable experience for visitors, the organizers have planned a range of activities, including poetry sessions, cultural shows, and quiz competitions.

Three committees have been formed to oversee the smooth execution of these events, while a food court and play area will be set up to cater to families and children.

To guarantee public safety, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Khas has directed the concerned police officers to make fool-proof security arrangements and devise a traffic plan to prevent congestion during the exhibition.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and members of the Flower Show Management Committee.

