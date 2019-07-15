69 bread makers arrested, sent to jail for 15 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration here Monday launched a crackdown against bread (roti) makers for selling bread with less weight and arrested 69 from different parts of the district and sent them to jail for 15 days, DC spokesman said.

The Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar raided the different localities of the district including Ganta Gar, Chowk Yaadgaar and Reeti bazaar and inspected the weight of the baked bread (roti).

Similalry, Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman raided the shops on Dalazak Road and Baacha Khan Chowk and inspected the roti's weight.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner PDA Rizwana Daar visited the bread owner shops in Hayatabad and checked the weight.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Town-III, Sara Tawab Umer checked the bread shop on ring road and other adjacent areas. Additional Assistant Commissioner Inayatullah checked the weight of roti on Warsak Road and Additional Assistant Commissioner Asif Iqbal visited Kohat Road area and checked the weight of roti.

During the daylong raids, the officials of district administration arrested 69 bread makers and put them behind the bars for fifteen days.

The DC also directed the Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against the roti maker selling the bread then the weight prescribed by the government. The DC said that the bread maker selling bread having less then 190gram weight would be taken to task.