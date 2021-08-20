69 COVID-19 cases reported in Badin

As many as 69 more COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day in Badin district, taking the tally of positive cases to 5402

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 69 more COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day in Badin district, taking the tally of positive cases to 5402.

According to a report of the focal person for coronavirus Dr.

Kamil Memon issued on Friday, as many as 69 persons are tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

He said that around 30 patients have so far died in the district while 22 patients were under treatment in hospitals, 256 patients were isolated at their home while 5104 patients fully recovered.