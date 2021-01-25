69 criminals held, drugs weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 69 criminals from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

The raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 18 drug pushers and recovered 1.8 kg hashish and 335 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 17 gambles with stake money of Rs 18,370.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 22 people and recovered 13 pistols, 3 rifles, a revolver, 3 guns, 2 klashnikovs and a number of bullets from their possession.

Similarly, the police also held ten kite-sellers and seized 92 kites and 44 string rolls from them.

Further investigation was underway.