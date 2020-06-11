UrduPoint.com
69 Dacoits Arrested, Items Worth Rs. 15.8 Mln Recovered

District police has busted 19 gangs comprising 69 criminals and recovered stolen goods valued 15.8 million gold ornaments, cell phones, vehicles and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District police has busted 19 gangs comprising 69 criminals and recovered stolen goods valued 15.8 million gold ornaments, cell phones, vehicles and weapons from them.

Addressing a press conference here at DPO office, the District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar said that police teams of various police stations had traced 19 gangs involved in robbery, burglary and vehicle theft and arrested 69 accused and recovered goods worth Rs. 15.8 million from their possession.

He said that three stolen cars worth Rs 30 million and 27 motorcycles worth Rs 1.8 million were also recovered.

The arrested gangs were wanted in more than 86 cases in different police stations in Sargodha.

He said that taking action against anti-social elements, police had recovered more than 29 kg of heroin, 319 kg of hashish, 52 kg of opium and 3306 liters of liquor and 268 cases were registered.

While taking action against those possessing illegal weapons, 412 cases were registered and 27 Kalashnikovs, 54 rifles, 79 Gun 12 bores, 3 revolvers 32 bores, 254 pistols 30 bores, 2 carbines, 2 daggers and 3270 bullets/ cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

On that occasion, DPO reiterated that we would continue to ensure both safety of lives and property of the people.

