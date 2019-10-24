69 development schemes approved for Khanewal

The District Development Committee (DDC) approved 69 development schemes for the district during a meeting, held here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Development Committee (DDC) approved 69 development schemes for the district during a meeting, held here on Thursday.

The meeting was presided by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry in which additional deputy commissioner finance and planing Zahoor Ahmed Bhutta, Deputy director planing Faisal Shahzad and other officers were also present.

The schemes included new classrooms in schools, wall of educational institutes and construction of IT labs in different institutes.