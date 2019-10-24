UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

69 Development Schemes Approved For Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:37 PM

69 development schemes approved for Khanewal

The District Development Committee (DDC) approved 69 development schemes for the district during a meeting, held here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Development Committee (DDC) approved 69 development schemes for the district during a meeting, held here on Thursday.

The meeting was presided by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry in which additional deputy commissioner finance and planing Zahoor Ahmed Bhutta, Deputy director planing Faisal Shahzad and other officers were also present.

The schemes included new classrooms in schools, wall of educational institutes and construction of IT labs in different institutes.

Recent Stories

Community, government engagement critical to ensur ..

23 minutes ago

Government becoming increasingly opaque

27 minutes ago

300 disputes resolved through DRC : DPO

53 seconds ago

Advisory Council for empowerment of Disabled Perso ..

57 seconds ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

33 minutes ago

DISCOs electrifies 679,760 villages since 2014

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.