MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The livestock department regularised 69 employees after completing three years contract here on Thursday.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Asif Naaz Jah ordered regularisation of the employees, including veterinary assistants, artificial insemination technicians and peons.