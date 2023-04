(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW,April 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) -:A 6.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Russia's eastern Kamchatka region on Monday, authorities said.

The quake struck 44 kilometers (27.3 miles) south of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 100 kilometers (62 miles), local media reported, citing the Emergency Situations Ministry.

There was no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.